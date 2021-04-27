IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $100.16 on Friday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $8,950,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 36.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

