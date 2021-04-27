IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IDACORP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 933.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

