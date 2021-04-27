ICICI Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,442% compared to the typical volume of 519 call options.
Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
