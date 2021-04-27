ICE ROCK MINING Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,083.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $326,335.20 and $51,083.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

