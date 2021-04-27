IBM Retirement Fund Sells 891 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $130.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

