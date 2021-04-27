IBM Retirement Fund Sells 531 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.