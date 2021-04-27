IBM Retirement Fund Sells 487 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.