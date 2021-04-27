IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

