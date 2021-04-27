IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

