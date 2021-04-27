IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 56.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $397,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

