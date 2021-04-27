Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.30 ($35.65) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.52 ($35.91).

ETR:BOSS traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Tuesday, hitting €38.12 ($44.85). 276,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.47. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.98.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

