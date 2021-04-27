Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.30 ($35.65) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.52 ($35.91).

ETR:BOSS traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Tuesday, hitting €38.12 ($44.85). 276,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.47. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.98.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

