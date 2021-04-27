Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 15th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

