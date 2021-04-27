Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $57.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 924,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,725. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

