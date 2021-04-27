Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.