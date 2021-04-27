Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.47.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

