Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

HON traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

