Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The company has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

