HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

HMST stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

