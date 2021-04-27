HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.