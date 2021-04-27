HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.
Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.
