HLS Therapeutics Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.26 million and a P/E ratio of -31.80.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.52 million. Equities analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

