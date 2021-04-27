Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Critical Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hilltop pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QNB and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hilltop has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.15%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than QNB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QNB and Hilltop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 2.31 $12.36 million N/A N/A Hilltop $1.82 billion 1.55 $225.29 million $2.44 14.07

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 21.06% 8.46% 0.81% Hilltop 18.09% 15.34% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilltop beats QNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

