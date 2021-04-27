Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 453,432 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 453,432 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

