Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,623 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,621,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 415,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

