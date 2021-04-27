Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.