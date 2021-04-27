Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,546 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

