Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.