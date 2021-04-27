Hifi Finance Price Up 12.5% This Week (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $178.38 million and $15.50 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

