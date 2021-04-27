HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter worth $201,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

CSM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. 2,605 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

