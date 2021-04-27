HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 877,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,607,695. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

