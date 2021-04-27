HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $750.54. 18,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,654. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.07 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 256.04, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.66 and a 200-day moving average of $766.18.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

