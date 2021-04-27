HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,302. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

