HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 560.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,529 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

