HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

