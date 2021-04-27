Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of HESM opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $409.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $39,870.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.