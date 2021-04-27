Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 4,232 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.