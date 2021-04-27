Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,618 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 21,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

