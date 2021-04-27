Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.88 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 216,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

