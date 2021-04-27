Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.