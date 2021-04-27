Helium (HNT) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $15.11 or 0.00028145 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $20.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00307254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005398 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,267,155 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

