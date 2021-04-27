Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The stock has a market cap of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

