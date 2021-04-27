Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 1645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

