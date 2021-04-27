Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.