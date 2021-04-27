HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Benchmark

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. HEICO has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.