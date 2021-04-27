HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.53

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $532.93 million and approximately $191,933.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004208 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003706 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001224 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019496 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

