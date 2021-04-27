Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.