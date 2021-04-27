HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

