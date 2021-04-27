Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

