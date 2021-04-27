HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.16

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

