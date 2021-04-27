Head to Head Contrast: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BankFinancial and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 2.13 $11.67 million $1.03 10.11 Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 5.34 $10.81 million $0.60 26.65

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. BankFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66% Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans and leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency services. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

