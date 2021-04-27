Head-To-Head Contrast: Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barclays and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 9.05% 3.22% 0.16% Grupo Supervielle 4.77% 16.97% 2.35%

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barclays and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 5 7 0 2.46 Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barclays pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Supervielle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.62 billion 1.62 $4.18 billion $1.25 8.23 Grupo Supervielle $619.48 million 0.26 -$44.54 million $0.79 2.24

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barclays beats Grupo Supervielle on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company provides foreign trade finance and cash management; advisory services; treasury services include operations with government securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease; insurance products primarily personal accidents insurance, protected bag insurance, life insurance, and integral insurance policies for entrepreneurs and SMEs; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. It operates through a network of 316 access points, including 185 bank branches, 13 banking payment and collection centers, 79 CCF sales points, 34 consumer financing branches and other sale points, 5 Mila's customer support offices, and 393 car dealers, as well as 536 ATMs, 217 self-service terminals, and 202 cash dispensers. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

